Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $661,325.78 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 17,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $661,325.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,588,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,100,757.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intapp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Intapp by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intapp by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intapp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.