International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.95

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.95 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 131.20 ($1.66). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 130.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 2,097,193 shares traded.

International Public Partnerships Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,612.00 and a beta of 0.26.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a GBX 4.06 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.87. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

