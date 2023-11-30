Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.89) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.81) to GBX 5,055 ($63.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,563.75 ($57.64).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,974 ($50.20) on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,549 ($57.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,978.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,130.80. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,177.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

