Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.35. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

