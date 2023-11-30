Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

