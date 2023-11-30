Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $600.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.25 and a 200 day moving average of $496.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.