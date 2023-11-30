Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $615.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $615.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.78.

INTU stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

