Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.78.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $525.25 and its 200-day moving average is $496.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15,650.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intuit by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 22,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Intuit by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 56,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.