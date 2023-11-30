Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $651.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $565.00 to $651.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.78.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

