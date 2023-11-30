Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $642.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.78.

Intuit stock opened at $577.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

