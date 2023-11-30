Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Buys $445,307.14 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $445,307.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,395,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,692,355.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VTN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

