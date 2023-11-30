Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $170.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average of $235.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $490,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth $537,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

