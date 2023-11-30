Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Jabil Trading Down 11.8 %

NYSE JBL opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jabil by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

