John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $55,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.97.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -132.08%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

