Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.08.

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

