JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $89.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

