JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $146.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.70.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Down 11.8 %

JBL stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.