JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $87.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

