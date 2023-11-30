JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $854.53

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 854.53 ($10.79) and traded as high as GBX 860 ($10.86). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 858 ($10.84), with a volume of 35,983 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 854.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 838.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 0.50.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

