Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kaman were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kaman by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

