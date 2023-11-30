Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Head to Head Contrast

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 11.57% 160.10% 11.51% Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.54 billion 2.41 $245.34 million $0.54 18.40 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $2.31 58.11

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers. This segment offers its system solutions to the automotive, electronics, printing and paper, and building and construction industries. It offers its products under the Aquaphor, NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie, Labello, Hansaplast, 8×4, FLORENA, Coppertone, HIDROFUGAL, Maestro, GAMMON, SKIN STORIES, STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME, TESA, Chantecaille, Elastoplast, and CURITAS brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of maxingvest ag.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.