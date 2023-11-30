Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $21.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.50 to $21.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

