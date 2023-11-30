Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.39

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.17, with a volume of 19868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Knife River by 39.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Knife River by 10.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Knife River by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

