Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $61.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $4,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 755,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.