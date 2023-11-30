Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Koppers were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Koppers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Koppers by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Koppers by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,053 shares of company stock worth $740,052. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KOP

Koppers Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.