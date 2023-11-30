Landaas & Co. WI ADV Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.