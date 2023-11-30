Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of LEJU opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).
