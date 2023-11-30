Lendway (LDWY) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lendway to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendway and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lendway alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million $10.05 million 4.33 Lendway Competitors $916.08 million $42.86 million 2.71

Lendway’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway Competitors 236 480 615 18 2.31

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lendway and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 49.29%. Given Lendway’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lendway has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Lendway Competitors -49.18% -68.71% -17.30%

Volatility & Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lendway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.