Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $460.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.18.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $401.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.49 and a 200-day moving average of $352.06. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $418.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,119 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Lennox International by 61.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.