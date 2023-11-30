Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

LESL opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Leslie’s by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

