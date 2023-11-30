Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading 3.6% Higher

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 91,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 285,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Stock Up 10.0 %

About Liberty Gold

The firm has a market cap of C$113.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.