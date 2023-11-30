Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Livent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Livent

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Livent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Livent by 25.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.