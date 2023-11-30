Lwmg LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lwmg LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

