Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 125.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

