MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) vs. On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) and On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and On the Beach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip 3.84% 6.87% 4.37% On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and On the Beach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 7.61 -$11.32 million $0.24 177.30 On the Beach Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

On the Beach Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and On the Beach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00 On the Beach Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than On the Beach Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats On the Beach Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se website in Sweden and eBeach.dk website in Denmark, as well as through eBeach.no website in Norwegian; and operates online business to business portals. On the Beach Group plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

