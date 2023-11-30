MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. State Street Corp increased its stake in MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 786.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 106.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 108.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,667.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.64. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

