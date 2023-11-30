Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.25

Shares of Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.