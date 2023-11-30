Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marqeta were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marqeta

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.