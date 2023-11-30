Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,323,000.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens downgraded Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

