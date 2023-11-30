MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.32 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

