McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 800,000 shares trading hands.
McColl’s Retail Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £700,775.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.02.
About McColl’s Retail Group
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McColl’s Retail Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.