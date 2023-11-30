Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

MPW opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

