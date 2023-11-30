Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.43. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,896 shares traded.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Developments
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Invest in Esports
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.