Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

MRCY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock worth $217,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

