Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,927,513. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

