Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

MU opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,927,513 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

