Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,927,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

