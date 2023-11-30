Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $490,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,927,513 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

