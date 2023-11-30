Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $378.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.66. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

