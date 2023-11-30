Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Redburn Partners cut their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $378.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.59 and its 200-day moving average is $335.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.